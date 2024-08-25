9,638 Shares in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,032,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,811,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.76. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $26,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 2,290 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $49,922.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

