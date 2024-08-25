A. Larry Chapman Sells 5,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 110.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 53.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.