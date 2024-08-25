Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $170.88

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $170.88, but opened at $167.20. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $168.01, with a volume of 97,154 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

