Accordant Advisory Group Inc Sells 1,395 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,565 shares of company stock worth $26,823,893 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.73 and its 200 day moving average is $163.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

