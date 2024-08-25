ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.82

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 64318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.20.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

