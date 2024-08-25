Acumen Capital Reiterates C$34.00 Price Target for Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF)

Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price target on Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
