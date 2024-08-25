Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) vs. The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Financial Review

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) and Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares The Gym Group and Acushnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gym Group N/A N/A N/A Acushnet 8.03% 20.65% 8.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gym Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Acushnet 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Gym Group and Acushnet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Acushnet has a consensus target price of $66.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Acushnet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acushnet is more favorable than The Gym Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Gym Group and Acushnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gym Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acushnet $2.40 billion 1.76 $198.43 million $2.88 23.26

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than The Gym Group.

Summary

Acushnet beats The Gym Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Gym Group



The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

About Acushnet



Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men’s and women’s golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

