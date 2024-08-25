Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 8.6% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.78. 383,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,542,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $716.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,027,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 271,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 722,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

