ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Price Down 15.4%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $11.00. 100,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 62,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

