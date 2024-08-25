Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.