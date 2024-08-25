Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $6.44

Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $5.97. Aegon shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 371,638 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEG. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Aegon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aegon

Aegon Trading Up 1.7 %

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Aegon in the first quarter worth $929,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 601,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,961,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.