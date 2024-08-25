Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Raised to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

NYSE:A opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.56. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,770. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,471,000 after buying an additional 4,605,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,242,956,000 after buying an additional 1,042,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

