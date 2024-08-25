AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 2,049,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,441,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

