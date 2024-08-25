Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.18

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.18 and last traded at $82.69, with a volume of 392443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,315 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 57,609 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 206,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.