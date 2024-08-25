Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.25 and last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 167039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

