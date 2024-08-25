Ajmere Dale Sells 1,406 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $90,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27.

Block stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Block by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Block by 713.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Block by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

