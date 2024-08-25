Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Alarm.com worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 2.7 %

ALRM opened at $61.67 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

