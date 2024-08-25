Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 1.8%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.59 and last traded at $86.99. 659,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,118,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 239.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.