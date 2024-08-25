Alexander L. Johnson Sells 21,557 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

