Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 115,259 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,756,000. Apple accounts for approximately 11.0% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,782,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cfra boosted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Melius Research boosted their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.
Apple Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average is $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
