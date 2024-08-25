Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $131.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $121.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.98%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.