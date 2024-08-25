Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,475,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.41 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

