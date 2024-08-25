Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $322.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $223,610,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 4,391.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 477,380 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $96,117,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $233.97 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $375.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average of $274.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

