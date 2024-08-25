Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 236,285 shares.The stock last traded at $37.50 and had previously closed at $36.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

