Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 143,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 574,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

