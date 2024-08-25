Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,823,893. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

