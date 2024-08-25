ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.47

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.46, with a volume of 21845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 461,563 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 359,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

