Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALS shares. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cormark raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$23.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.3258271 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

