Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,963 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $262,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

