Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Webster Bank N. A.’s 8th Largest Position

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

