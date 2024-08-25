Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

