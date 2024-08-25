Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

