Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

