Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,823 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 17,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 267,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,615,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

