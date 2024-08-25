Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

