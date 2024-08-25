Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.