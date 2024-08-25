Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $49.87 on Friday. Ambarella has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $76.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

