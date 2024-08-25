AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $119.34 and a 52-week high of $222.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.