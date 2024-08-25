Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

