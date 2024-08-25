American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AHR. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

