American National Bank Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

American National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after acquiring an additional 383,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 126,602 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

