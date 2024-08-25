Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $30.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,206.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 398,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 232,782 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,385,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

