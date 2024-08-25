Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 283,138 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 224,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,750 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,383,000 after acquiring an additional 201,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABCB. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

