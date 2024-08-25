Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AMPH opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,175.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $1,484,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

