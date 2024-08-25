Analysts Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) PT at $190.14

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.14.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,007 shares of company stock worth $15,047,248 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,609,000 after purchasing an additional 219,629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,372,000 after buying an additional 64,618 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,777,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,308,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,922,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $163.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

