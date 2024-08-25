Analysts Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Target Price at $26.20

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,844 shares of company stock worth $305,052 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 240,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,876,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.