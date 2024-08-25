Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$9.81

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CEU shares. Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CEU stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.23. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.28 and a 12-month high of C$8.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

