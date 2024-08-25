Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) PT at $9.35

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 5,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,804.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Enhabit by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $411.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

