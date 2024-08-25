Analysts Set EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) PT at C$105.67

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James reduced their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$114.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$97.48 on Thursday. EQB has a 12-month low of C$66.41 and a 12-month high of C$98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.28.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.40 million. Analysts expect that EQB will post 11.4413146 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 19.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

