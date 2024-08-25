Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $200.89

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

FFIV stock opened at $199.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.75. F5 has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in F5 by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

